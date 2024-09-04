With Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s October release looming, BioWare is starting to discuss the finer details of its latest fantasy RPG. And its newest deep-dive provides a look at how progression will work for protagonist Rook and the companions they’ll meet along the way.

Rook’s progression systems won’t, it has to be said, be much of a surprise to anyone who’s had even the faintest brush with a video game in the last decade. Players do stuff, earn XP, gain a new Skill Point each level, then spend them to unlock new abilities on a skill tree.

BioWare’s latest blog post does, however, go a little deeper into the minutiae of things – explaining, for instance, that the biggest experience boost comes from completing quests, although there’s still XP to be earned from combat and exploration. Of more interest, though, are the particulars of Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s skill tree.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard release date trailer.Watch on YouTube

Different nodes come in different shapes, and those shapes reflect the type of unlockable it contains. Large circles, for instance, denote core Class skills and weapon proficiencies, while diamonds indicate an unlockable ability that can be placed in your hero’s abilities slot. Medium circles, meanwhile, feature major passive or ability upgrades – which add effects and modifiers to existing Abilities or stats – and then we’re onto the slightly less impactful stuff.

Small hexagons contain traits that modify existing Class skills, while small circles unlock minor boosts to Abilities, Passive, or stats. And if you don’t like your choices, Skill Points can be refunded at any time, with no penalty cost.

It’s not just skills that can be upgraded, however; Weapons, armor, and accessories all have their own stats and properties, and equipment can be upgraded and enchanted to unlock additional effects at the Caretaker’s Workshop. A single enchantment can be applied to each item and ability, and more enchantments unlock each time the workshop is upgraded. And for fashionable types, armor transmogrification and appearance-only armor is available.



An example of protagonist Rook’s skill tree. | Image credit: BioWare/EA

What’s more, all the above works works in conjunction with Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s faction-themed specializations areaseach featuring unique combat abilities and Ultimate abilities. All Classes – that is, warriors, rogues, and mages – have access to three specialization areas, and these, BioWare notes, are available to all Rooks, regardless of their chosen faction.

As for Rook’s companions, each has their own skill tree, and every level they reach unlocks two Skill Points. Companions gain experience fastest through specific quests deepening their relationship with Rook, but experience is also earned through unique conversations and decisions, with bonds and quests coming in both romantic and platonic flavors.

Two companions can accompany Rook on a mission, and each has their own gear, which can also be managed, upgraded, and enhanced as players see fit. Additionally, companions have their own Primer and Detonator abilities, the Detonator triggering – and causing increased damage and stagger – if the correct combination of abilities are used. By way of example, BioWare explains Rook can use Toxic Dash to prime a target with the Sundered status, which can then be donated using Neve’s Icebreaker ability.

BioWare’s blog post contains a couple of videos showing character and companion progression in a little more detail if you’re curious, although it does warn some of these may contain “minor spoilers.” And if your enthusiasm is piqued, Dragon Age: The Veilguard releases for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 31st October.