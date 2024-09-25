Sony has published a long post on the PlayStation Blog about How developers will exploit PS5 Pro and its technologieswith testimonials from first-party studios like Naughty Dog, Guerrilla Games, and Insomniac Games, but also third parties like Capcom, Electronic Arts, Square Enix, and Ubisoft.

Shuichi Takano, lead programmer of Gran Turismo 7, talked about How PlayStation 5 Pro Will Improve Game Graphicsincluding ray tracing even during races and allowing you to reach even 8K resolution.

Jan-Bart van Beek, studio director and art director at Guerrilla, explained that the capabilities of the PS5 Pro will allow Horizon Forbidden West to run at 60fps while maintaining the visual fidelity of the current quality mode on PS5underlining how these aspects will also and above all influence the special effects.

Vincent Marxen, lead programmer at Naughty Dog, worked on the updates for The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered for PS5 Pro, which take games from 1440p to 2160 resolution with PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution while maintaining a stable 60 fps, without eliminating the choice between performance and fidelity modes.

Mike Fitzgerald, director of core technology at Insomniac Games, revealed the introduction of a pro performance mode for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which uses a 4K resolution while maintaining the quality and effects (including ray tracing) of the fidelity mode but running at 60 fps.

“The result is incredible, uncompromising experiences that are sure to excite all gamers, and we’re already hard at work finding new ways to harness the power of PS5 Pro on these and future titles, starting with Marvel’s Wolverine“, Fitzgerald said, mentioning the team’s next project.