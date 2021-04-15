PlayStation soon-not-to-be-exclusive Days Gone launches for PC on 18th May, and a new trailer has shown off how it looks.

The PC version of the post-apocalyptic motorbike game includes 21: 9 ultra-wide monitor support, an unlocked frame-rate and hordes of Freakers (don’t call them zombies) up to 500 in size.

Environmental details and foliage draw distances have been improved, and the game’s photo mode now features a “new super resolution”, Sony said.

Last week, a Bloomberg report broke the news that Days Gone 2 wouldn’t be happening due to the original’s lengthy development and mixed reception, something Eurogamer had also heard.

A team within Sony Bend is now assisting Naughty Dog with a multiplayer project, Bloomberg continued.

Back in February, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said Days Gone would lead a new wave of console exclusives headed to PC. What’s next?