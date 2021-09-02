From Solid Snake to Kratos, the adventure is a tribute to more than 25 years of great video games.

Astro’s Playroom unexpectedly became one of the most charming adventures of all 2020, not bad for a game that is included free on all PlayStation 5 consoles. Part of its charm lies in the way it ASOBI robots They introduce each new PS5 feature in a fun way. And the other part comes from the hand of the innumerable amount of cameos and tributes to over 25 years of games on PlayStation, with nods to the best-known sagas of their consoles, both their own and those of third parties.

Almost a year after its premiere, the animation director of Team ASOBI, Jamie Smith, has detailed in the PlayStation blog the process of creating all these character cameos in the game. Those of you who have already tried it, surely you have enjoyed with that Kratos-bot riding on a boat with your child, or with a robot disguised as Solid Snake and hidden in a cardboard box. And what about the nod to the original Resident Evil!

If a cameo was recognizable and made us smile, the first filter passedJamie Smith, ASOBIThe selection process -Which games have their cameo and which ones do not- was similar to how a fan of video games would dream of their favorite sagas. Something that Astro’s Playroom transmits at all times. Smith explains that it all started with ASOBI’s concept artist, Toshihiko Nakai, who started drawing all sorts of cameos while reviewing the history of PlayStation games. Thus, the first selection filter for all cameos was very simple: “yes a cameo could be recognized immediately, made us smile and the geek in us jumped for joy, “passed the test, says the developer.

Obviously, then you had to assess whether the cameo was viable in the game, the complexity to implement it, and most importantly: that had a comic factor, that the player could laugh when finding it. The most interesting thing is that, affirms ASOBI, all the original creators from each of the honored games agreed to participate and collaborate in these cameos. “In all this process we made new friendsWe learned about creating some of the most incredible series and… well… they also signed us some games, you know, for posterity. “

The complete creation process of these cameos is more extensive than what we explain here, as you will understand, and you can review it on the PlayStation blog. What we do offer you are the original sketches by Nakai for some of these tributes, which you may have already seen on your way through the news. With the good reception that Astro’s Playroom has had among players, you will surely be happy to know that its creators are working on a new 3D platformer with humor and, they say on their website, it will be their most ambitious game to date.

