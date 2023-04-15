Guerrilla has dropped an all-new Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores to whet your appetite ahead of its release next week.

The expansion – which is set to launch on 19th April – “sees Aloy pursue a sinister threat in the untamed wilds of Los Angeles, now a treacherous volcanic archipelago”.

But why read about it when you can watch it for yourself? Check it out below:

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores | Launch Trailer



“South of the Tenakth Clan Lands, millennia of volcanic eruptions and violent seismic activity have carved the ruins of Los Angeles into a treacherous archipelago,” Sony says.

“Experience the next chapter of Horizon Forbidden West as Aloy pursues a sinister new threat to the planet, hidden among these dangerous, untamed wilds.”

It was recently revealed that if you pre-order Horizon Forbidden West’s upcoming Burning Shores expansion, you will also snag yourself some pre-order bonuses, even though pre-order bonuses are typically saved for a main game rather than any expansions.

In this case, the bonuses include two cosmetic skins: the Blacktide Dye Outfit, which will be available at the first dye merchant, and the Blacktide Sharpshot Bow, which you’ll get from the first merchant in the Burning Shores.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is set to release on 19th April. Following the events of Singularity – so yes, you have to have finished the main storyline before you can play it – Aloy will “receive a call over her Focus”, after which she’ll “be able to travel to a dangerous new region south of the Tenakth Clan Lands, where players will experience a compelling new storyline featuring new characters, machines, and adventures.”