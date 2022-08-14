A new livestream has revealed more about Genshin Impact’s upcoming 3.0 update, The Morn a Thousand Rose Brings.

Along with a lengthy new teaser video – which you can see below – we learned that 3.0, entitled The Morn a Thousand Rose Brings, is all set to release on 24th August, 2022.

As Jessica recently summarized for us, 3.0 brings the Sumeru region to the game, the Dendro element, continues the main storyline, and will introduce lots of new characters. We now know these include four-star Electro Dori, along with upcoming additions five-star Dendro Tighnari and Collei, the latter of which – who is a four-star Dendro specialist – can be added for free via the Graven Innocence event. Zhongli is making a return, along with Ganyu and Kokomi, all of whom are five-star.

Version 3.0 “The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings” Trailer | Genshin Impact.

“See with thine eyes the luxuriant verdure embowering the mountains,” begins a poetic video description. “Savor with thine nose the fragrant roses overlaying the meadows. Hear the larking of flamboyant birds at daybreak / Hear them unveil wisdom silenced for centuries.”

We also learned that the next three versions will release every five weeks as opposed to the usual six-week pattern, so version 3.1, 3.2, and 3.3 will release on 28th September, 2nd November, and 7th December respectively.

Genshin Impact 2.8 update released on 13th July, 2022. Entitled Summer Fantasia, 2.8 brought a new look to the Golden Apple Archipelago, as well as new events, a new character, and new location, Sumeru – which hopefully we’ll get to explore in more detail in 3.0.

Genshin Impact is showing no sign of slowing down. The free-to-play Breath of the Wild-like has reportedly raked in over $3bn since its release in September 2020.

Meanwhile, in addition to Genshin Impact, HoYoverse has also announced its next game – Zenless Zone Zero. HoYoverse describes this new title as an urban fantasy and an “attempt to further explore action-oriented gameplay”.

