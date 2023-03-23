Filippo Ganna is already in Belgium. Fresh off a top-level performance at Sanremo on Saturday 18 – 2nd, behind only Mathieu Van der Poel – the 26-year-old Piedmontese from Ineos-Grenadiers tasted Muri and pavé for the first time this season together with some teammates team (Narvaez, Heiduk, Turner, Tarling) followed by sporting director Ian Stannard. Ganna’s program, barring twists and turns, is this: Friday E3 in Harelbeke, Sunday Ghent-Wevelgem, Wednesday Across Flanders and then a specific preparation period for Paris-Roubaix. Here are his first impressions from Belgium.

ATMOSPHERE – “Rain, a bit of cold and… a bit of leg pain. After the San Remo I hadn’t had a massage yet and I need one. Fortunately there is the masseur who will follow me for this period in the North. I hope to get back to new. Since the end of the Tirreno, I have some discomfort in my back and in my right leg, even in the Sanremo I wasn’t 100% free with my right leg. A bit of sciatic nerve perhaps a little inflamed by the Tyrrhenian Sea but… everything will settle down come on”.