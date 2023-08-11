Gran Turismo we like. We also like movies. A movie of Gran Turismo? Should be fun too, right? The filming of Need for Speed may not have been a high-flyer, but it was true to the games. So the film of the self-proclaimed Real Driving Simulator, that must be a serious car film, right? The serials The Last of Us and The Witcher prove that games can produce good productions.

The film Gran Turismo makes a bad impression from the first minute. It starts out as a forced commercial for Fanatec sim racing stuff, followed by a scene that needs to emphasize how great the game is. Gran Turismo is and how cool Nissan is. When all interested parties have a few feathers in their buttocks, the film can really begin.

A real story

The movie is not a species Ready Player One where a player is sucked into the game. Exactly the other way around. Gran Turismo is based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough. This sim racer won the GT Academy, which made him a real driver. A species Pinocchio, but with a strict team leader instead of Jiminy Cricket. The real story took place in 2011, but for the film the events have been brought to the present time.

“Now listen, “that guy out Stranger Things” isn’t my real name’ | Photo: © Sony Pictures

Since it is not a documentary but a movie, the makers add some emotion, drama and character growth to the plot. All not very in-depth, but it can be done. We have to admit that it’s a tricky game and a difficult story to make into a movie. After all, it is a game with no story at all. Incidentally, the racing action is entertaining and the crashes are spectacularly depicted.

Gran Turismo makes some mistakes

For a movie that is (or should be) really aimed at car enthusiasts, it goes awry in the details. For example, in the final race of GT Academy, everyone drives a GT-R Nismo, except Mardenborough. He drives a ‘normal’ GT-R. A cost saving that the makers thought would go unnoticed? Then let one of the rear cars be the normal GT-R, then it is less noticeable.

‘If I look tough enough, it won’t be noticeable that I don’t have a Nismo’ | Photo: © Sony Pictures

Other details are also not quite right. Once Mardenborough is a real driver, it drives each suddenly an old Porsche 911 (a 997 from 2005) races in the background while all the other cars are much more recent. It’s like seeing an extra every time. Also repeatedly: every race ends in an ‘exciting’ photo finish. Lazy writing, if you ask us.

Dead zone: unnecessary switching

Also suffers Gran Turismo a bit on it Fast & Furious –syndrome: only when the driver decides to go for it, does he downshift and go past it. You should always drive in the best gear during a race. Okay, this must be Hollywood’s interference, but we were hopeful Gran Turismo would be above.

Nissan’s Deltawing would have been cool too | Photo: © Sony Pictures

We also don’t quite fall for the way Mardenborough races at Le Mans in the film. The driver finds a magical racing line that no other team has spotted in the past hundred years. Correct. And the comment via the on-board radio that the car ‘can’t handle that line’ is also a bit crazy. This must be bothering the true racing enthusiasts.

Is Gran Turismo not a good movie?

Gran Turismo was able to make a nice contrast in the current landscape of exaggerated car films with a movie that was really for enthusiasts. Now it feels more like the makers just want to piggyback on the hype of game adaptations and as if the actors mainly participate to pay some bills. Other than that it is just a great entertaining film, but not one that you will watch again in a few years because it was so cool.