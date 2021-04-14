Nintendo has unleashed another of its indie-focussed showcases, firing out more announcements of games heading to Switch in the coming months. And in case you missed the livestream – or have an exceptionally short memory – here’s everything it contained.

Digixart – the developer behind acclaimed World War 1 narrative adventure 11-11: Memories Retold is bringing its striking procedural road trip adventure, Road 96, to Switch later this year.

Road 96 – Switch Announcement Trailer.

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield is parkour-infused 3D runner set in a eye-catching, futuristic Tokyo – and to a “dope-tastic” soundtrack by Detroit artist Danime-Sama – that’s heading to Switch on 19th May, with an eShop demo right now.

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield – Switch Trailer.

The ever-reliable Annapurna Interactive has two titles coming to Switch. Virginia developer Variable State’s Last stop – which features three intertwined, supernaturally hued stories in one – comes to the console in July, while Joel MacDonald’s Hindsight, spanning the entirety of a woman’s life from birth to the present day, arrives later this year.

Last Stop – Switch Announcement Trailer.

Hindsight – Announcement Trailer.

Developer Roll7’s superlative OlliOlli is making its long-awaited return in the form of OlliOlli World, which brings the series’ fearsomely compelling skateboarding formula into wonderfully stylised 3D – and onto Switch – this winter.

OlliOlli World – Announcement Trailer.

Studio Seufz’s fascinatingly lonely adventure The Longing is out today on Switch. This one casts players as Shade and sets them loose in the caverns of a vast underground kingdom, finding ways to pass the time as they wait 400 days for their king to awaken – in real-time.

The Longing – Switch Launch Trailer.

Also coming to Switch today is, acclaimed point-and-click comedy adventure There is No Game: Wrong Dimension, offering a “through silly and unexpected” journey through a procession of perhaps faintly familiar video game universes.

There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension – Launch Trailer.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a side-scrolling beat-em-up inspired by the retro likes of Turtles In Time. It’s a collaboration between Dotemu – the publisher behind Streets of Rage 4 and Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap – and Flinthook developer Tribute Games, and is coming to Switch later this year.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Switch Trailer.

Perpetual Nintendo indie showcase attendee Crystals, a gorgeous action-RPG from developers Dreams Uncorporated and Syck, finally has a release date. It’s due to launch on Switch on 20th July and an eShop demo is available now.

Cris Tales – Release Date Announcement Trailer.

Developer GuruGuru’s GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon is coming to Switch next year. This one promises “roguevania 2D action”, built around highly strategic martial-arts-style combat, across a beautiful underworld inspired by traditional Japanese Ukiyo-e art.

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon Teaser Trailer.

Aztech Forgotten Gods, developed by Lienzo, is a 3D action-adventure that tells the story of Achtli, a young Aztec woman, in her quest that pits her against colossal ancient deities. It’s due to arrive on Nintendo’s platform this autumn.

Aztech Forgotten Gods – Switch Trailer.

Developer SouthPaw Games’ vibrant Skul: The Hero Slayer, described as an “action-packed rogue-lite 2D platformer for the ages”, is making its way to Switch this summer.

Skul: The Hero Slayer Official Trailer.

Also due on Switch this summer is FunSelektor’s art of rally – a striking, stylish top-down racer that Eurogamer enjoyed very much when it released last year.

art of rally – Switch Trailer.

Developer Stonewheat & Sons’ KeyWe, a “chaotic postal puzzler” starting tiny kiwi birds Jeff and Debra, is set to debut on Switch this August.

KeyWe – Switch Trailer.

Labyrinth City, developer Darjeeling’s adaptation of children’s book series Pierre the Maze Detective, is due this “spring”, sending players on a puzzle-strewn adventure across a gorgeous hand-drawn city in a bid to recover the mysterious Maze Stone.

Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective Trailer.

Weaving Tides, developed by Follow the Feathers, unfolds across an immense textile landscape replete with Zelda-like dungeons. Exploration and puzzling are the order of the day here, with players able to deploy the weaving abilities of their flying mounts in order to progress. It’s out on Switch this May.

Weaving Tides – Gameplay Trailer.

The entirely self-explanatory The House of the Dead: Remake from Forever Entertainment and MegaPixel Studio – the team behind last year’s uneven but enjoyable Panzer Dragoon remake – is coming to Switch later this year.

The House of the Dead: Remake – Nintendo Switch Trailer.

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights, described as a “dark fantasy Metroidvania fairy tale” is making its way to Switch on 22nd June.

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights – Announcement Trailer.

Budding wildlife photographers can embark on an adventure across a magical ecosystem full of extraordinary creatures in Beasts of Maravilla Island from Banana Bird Studios. There are puzzles to be solved, animals to interact with, and, of course, photos to be snapped when it launches this June.

Beasts of Maravilla Island – Announcement Trailer.

Polytron Corporation’s meticulously designed puzzle-platform Fez – a Eurogamer favorite that, somewhat unbelievably, celebrated its ninth birthday yesterday – receives a long-overdue Switch release today.

Fez – Switch Launch Trailer.

And finally! Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, the sequel to Night School Studio’s acclaimed narrative adventure, arrives later this year. Following the events of the first game, Riley returns to her hometown of Camena where mysteries – revolving around yet more radio signals – ensue.