The impact of Elden Ring is still being felt as one modder has put the iconic Malenia into Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Chinese modder Last孤影众 (Gūyǐng zhòng) has created the Land of Reeds mod, which – among other changes – adds the rot boss to Sekiro, which YouTuber Ongbal tested out last month (thanks PC Gamer).

Yes, that means parrying every hit of Malenia’s Waterfowl Dance attack. That alone is quite the feat, although Ongbal’s Wolf is more than a match.

A (seemingly outdated) version of the mod is available on NexusMods, which adds two new mechanisms. Six Bells of Ritual Patrol can be found and provide permanent skills, while the Soul Core is a transformation obtained by defeating elite enemies.

There’s no mention of the Blade of Miquella in these notes however, though Ongbal’s video references a Google Drive for the mod – presumably with updated features like Malenia. Test at your own risk.

Ongbal is known for his pro Soulsborne gameplay and no-hit runs of games, so it’s a treat to see them up against Malenia in Sekiro. Check out the encounter in the video below.

Sekiro – Finally, Malenia In Sekiro

FromSoftware, meanwhile, is busy with DLC for Elden Ring which it recently said is “proceeding smoothly”, despite not announcing a release window or any further details.

What we do know is it will be called Shadow of the Erdtree, with fans suspecting it will focus on Miquella – Malenia’s twin brother.