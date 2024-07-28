An uncut eight-minute video of Astro Bot has popped up online.

The footage – recorded at ChinaJoy2024 – shows off the game’s combat and platforming premise, as well as a delightful boss battle with an octopus in scuba gear (nope, I don’t understand, either) and boxing gloves.

You can see the action for yourself in the video below:

ASTRO BOT ChinaJoy 2024 demo gameplay.Watch on YouTube

Astro Bot is set to release exclusively on PS5 on 6th September, 2024.

“It feels bold to say so early on, but if the demo’s quality is representative of the full game, Astro Bot looks like a strong candidate for the top spot on my own game of the year list,” Digital Foundry’s John wrote after a little hands-on time with it last month.

“Astro’s Playroom certainly shows a similar level of polish and fun game design, so I’m optimistic that the full release will be equally good if not even better.

In fact, if Team Asobi can execute on the vision the demo provides, this might be one of the best 3D platforming games ever made. There’s a huge amount here that’s unexpected, imaginative and absolutely joyous, and I can’t wait to play the full release.