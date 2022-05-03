Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming kids shows, giving us a new look at Sonic Prime.

I will cut to the chase, however. Yes, we do have some new footage of the spiked blue one roaring onto the screen as he collects up his golden rings, quipping, “I know what you’re thinking – I’m goooood. And powerful, apparently. Jealous?!” , but… well that is really all we get to see. On the other hand, it’s nice to know that Sonic hasn’t been given the boot following Netflix’s recent animation purge, so every cloud.

You can check out the footage for yourself below (PSA: unless you want to see what other kids shows are coming – some of which do certainly look like they are a lot of fun – skip forward to 1.49 to see Sonic’s bit).

“Whether it is the thrill of dinosaurs chasing you in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, laughter with familiar friends from Boss Baby, or the breath-taking adventures of upcoming series Sonic Prime, Daniel Spellbound and My Dad the Bounty Hunter, Netflix is ​​the home of your favorite characters,” said Netflix’s John Derderian.

“We want to create a safe and trusted space where your children can relax, play, learn, and explore alongside their favorite characters… I love seeing the world through my children’s eyes and sharing new experiences together.”

At the time of writing, there is no firm release date in place for Sonic Prime. Rather, Netflix simply assures fans it is “coming soon”.

In the meantime, however, you can get your retro Sonic fix by giving his pinball game a go through Nintendo Switch Online.