Chapter 81 of Attack on Titan suffered from a brief delay, although it will continue to premiere on Sunday, just a little later than usual. Thankfully, anime fans can now enjoy a new sneak peek that gives us a better idea of ​​what the anime’s plans really are. Eren jaeger.

Attack on Titan Episode 81 Preview pic.twitter.com/uRHyxB5SNs — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) February 6, 2022

Certainly there are many things to anticipate with the new chapter of the anime, since the plan of Eren is finally paying off. The chapter Attack on Titan 81 will bear the nameThaw“, and here you can find its official description:

“The Earth shook and shook. A cloud of dust rises into the sky. A group of giants is advancing. The island walls have disappeared. No one will be able to stop Eren until he ends all life that exists in the world.”

Chapter 80 revealed that Eren not only wanted to have access to the power of the Founding Titan in order to activate the titans from the walls and destroy the invading forces of Marleybut also to wipe out all life off the island of Paradise. We’ll see how all these events unfold.

Via: comic book