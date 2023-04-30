Diablo content creator and partner Wudijo has revealed what’s included in the Diablo 4 Collector’s Edition.

Wudijo captured their first impressions when they recorded the unboxing – which was delivered in a box clearly marked “do not ship before 1 June 2023” – and shared it on their YouTube channel.

You can check it out for yourself in the video below:

Unboxing the Diablo 4 Collector’s Edition

Wudijo goes on the share what’s included in the collector’s edition, including the gorgeous Diablo 4 art book – although they’re careful not to unwittingly share spoilers – the electric Candle of Creation, a cloth map of Sanctuary, an “occult” mouse pad, and a pin of the Horadrim (thanks, PCGN). Two matted fine art prints are included, too.

The Diablo 4 Collector’s Edition is on sale for around £100/$100/€90 and don’t forget, it doesn’t include the game itself, which is out on 6th June on PC, and current- and last-gen consoles, so you’ll have to factor in the cost of that separately.

Blizzard recently confirmed the final Diablo 4 PC system requirements, so you can double-check that your system is ready for the “Server Slam” weekend, which is set to run 12th to 14th May.