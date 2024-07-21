Netflix has just dropped a new teaser for Arcane: League of Legends’ second – and final – season.

While it’s barely a minute long, the trailer offers a peek at a “stealth mission” and shows how “Zaun’s finest […] makes sneaking back into your lab look good”.

You can check it out in the video embedded below:



Arcane: Season 2 | Stealth Mission | Official Clip | Netflix.Watch on YouTube

Arcane may be ending with its second season, but Riot Games is planning more projects with the show’s talented animation studio Fortiche, the developer has now said.

“Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and our partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche,” co-creator Christian Linke said in a developer update video last month.

“From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of Arcane wraps up with the second season.”

As Tom reported at the time, the show’s upcoming second season has taken another three years to put together, and it was hoped its story would continue on further. There’s still the possibility of another Arcane-style series set elsewhere within its universe, perhaps, but fans should prepare themselves for the show’s overall series finale when new episodes arrive this November on Netflix.