Square Enix has shared a new The World Ends With You: The Animation teaser.

Sadly, it’s less than a minute long, but it does let us sample the theme – Teenage City Riot by Ali – and gives us a peek at what’s to come.

“Race through the streets of Shibuya and survive the seven-day Reapers’ Game!” teases the description (thanks, VG24 / 7). “Neku awakens in the middle of Shibuya’s bustling Scramble Crossing with no memory of how he got there. Little does he know he’s been transported to an alternate plane of existence known as the Underground (UG).

“Now an unwilling participant in the mysterious Reapers ‘Game, Neku must partner up with a girl named Shiki in order to survive. Together, they complete missions and defeat monsters known as Noise as they gradually uncover the true nature of this twisted Game.’ here’s only one way to stay alive in Shibuya: trust your partner. Will they survive the Reapers’ Game? “

The World Ends With You: The Animation takes its narrative cue from Square’s much-loved 2007 Nintendo DS game, telling the story of teenage protagonist Neku Sakuraba. We’ve already seen a couple of new trailers for The World Ends With You: The Animation following its initial unveiling, the most recent of which confirmed the anime will finally release in Japan on 9th April. Square also confirmed it’ll be getting an official western release, too.