The Call of Duty team has lifted the lid on its upcoming Warzone map, Urzikstan.

This map, which is described as an “urban battleground” was unveiled as part of Call of Duty: Next. It will arrive with the first season of Modern Warfare 3 sometime in December.

Urzikstan is in Western Asia and borders the Republic of Adal. Call of Duty regulars will know this area as the location of Warzone’s Al Mazrah map.

The map itself will have 11 major points of interest. These are: Levin Resort, Popov Power, Orlov Military Base, Seaport District, Urzikstan Cargo, Old Town, Low Town, Hadiqa Farms, Zaravan City, Zaravan Suburbs and Shahin Manor. You can see a little overview of Urzikstan thanks to the flythrough video below.

From a narrative point, the Warzone team explained that Urzikstan has “only recently come out from under the thumb of dictator Roman Barkov due to a joint operation between the CIA, SAS, and the Urzikstan Liberation Force founded by Farah Karim following the Tobrak Prison Break.”

Barkov is no longer around, but that doesn’t mean the area is out and free. New threats have weaselled their way in: the Allegiance and the “ultranationalist forces commanded by Viktor Zakhaev.” A number of Barkov’s soldiers have joined these factions and are “seeking vengeance”, so stay on your toes.

“As part of an elite, multinational force, it’s up to you and your fellow Operators to determine the next chapter of the beleaguered region. It’s a difficult task, but one we know you’re up to,” the Call of Duty team says .

We will be hearing more about this upcoming Warzone map closer to its launch later this year. As for Modern Warfare 3, well its beta is just around the corner. If you are interested in taking part, here is a handy guide covering release dates, times, early access and codes to help streamline your experience.