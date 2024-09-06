Yesterday, Larian released Patch 7 for Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC. This patch sorts out some lingering bugs and adds a number of new features to the game, including additional evil ending cinematics (more on those at a moment).

This patch also added official mod support to the PC version of the game, with the aim to get this patch onto consoles and Mac sometime next month.

However, if you are a PC player who wants to hold off updating their copy of Baldur’s Gate 3 with this recent patch for whatever reason, you can do just that.



In a follow-up post to yesterday’s Patch 7 announcement, the Baldur’s Gate 3 developer said it had also made a Patch 6 beta branch for those “who want to allow more time for mod authors to update their mods, continue to play on multiplayer with Mac, or keep console cross-saves working!” Huzzah!

Here’s what you need to do, as laid out by Larianto head down this Patch 6 beta branch:

Right click on BG3 in your Steam Library > Properties > Betas On Beta Participation select: release_patch6_hf9

And, that’s all there is to it.

So, now… those evil endings I mentioned. Please note, the below will contain spoilers for Baldur’s Gate 3so if you want to keep any ending details as a surprise, this image break is your cue to head elsewhere now.



She is reading back to avoid Baldur’s Gate 3 spoilers, which as a reminder, there are below! | Image credit: Larian

Right, let’s have at it.

Larian has well and truly delivered with its batch of evil ending cinematics, so much so that Baldur’s Gate 3’s tiefling Barbarian Karlach was actually trending on social media yesterday. As pointed out by one fanKarlach’s ending is “absolutely metal”, with the tiefling going “absolutely insane! Holy shit, what a delivery!!”

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Patch 7 Karlach Evil Ending. Watch on YouTube

This ending sees Karlach ripping his heart out of his chest, having released a lot of not so friendly beasties on the city folk. Oof!

Lae’zelmeanwhile, kicks off her war on Vlaakith and rides off on the back of a dragon, while ol’ Astarion proclaims himself a Sun King.

Baldurs Gate 3 Patch 7 Ascended Astarion and All Evil Endings PC 4K. Watch on YouTube

Larian previously stated Baldur’s Gate 3’s official mod support would be a handover moment to players, although the studio will continue to provide updates afterwards. However, Patch 7 is likely the last big update we will see. And, my, has the team made it a good’un!

Baldurs Gate 3 Patch 7 Laezel Evil Ending PC 4K. Watch on YouTube

Karlach’s actor Samantha Béart seems pleased with how these new endings have been received, sharing one particularly enthusiastic response to the tiefling’s portrayal.

“I’m framing this,” Béart wrote on social media, with an accompanying picture detailing just what Karlach’s evil ending did for one fan. Whatever floats your boat, I guess!

So the last patch of BG3 has been implemented, the evil endings are out (careful of spoilers, Karlach enjoyers), and I’m framing this 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/yPzwzosbI4 — Samantha Béart is Karlach ❤️‍🔥 (@SamanthaBeart) September 5, 2024

As for what’s next, Larian previously confirmed Baldur’s Gate 4 was briefly toyed with before the studio decided to try something new instead.

The developer is yet to formally reveal his next project, it has confirmed two games are currently in the works – both of which will be based on their own IPs and described as the studio’s “best work ever.”