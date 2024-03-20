At today's State of Unreal livestream, we were given a look at the upcoming Captain America and Black Panther game from Amy Hennig, or to give its official, newly-announced name, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.

The trailer itself is quite the spectacle, something Hennig said was all possible thanks to the Unreal engine. The game uses Epic's MetaHuman Creator, and hoo boy it's impressive. The detail on Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra's characters is really quite remarkable. Speaking following the trailer, Hennig herself called the detail in each character “insane.”

“Working with the MetaHuman process, we have been able to honor our amazing actors' performances and faithfully transform them into equally powerful digital performances,” Hennig said. You can check out the latest trailer for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra in the video below.



Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra | Story Trailer





Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra | Story Trailer.

“As the game's narrative unfolds, players will assume the role of four central characters: a young Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America; Azzuri, T'Challa's grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a US soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris,” Marvel wrote to accompany today's trailer.

While we still don't have an exact release date for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, it is expected to arrive some time in 2025.



Image credit: skydance













Image credit: skydance

We got our first tease for Hennig's then-unnamed Marvel game in 2022, following its announcement back in 2021. Today's offering was a much more sizable chunk of news, with Hennig promising that what we saw was not “smoke and mirrors.” Well, color me excited!