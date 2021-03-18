Firaxis has released a first look at Portugal, the next civ for Civilization 6.

Portugal arrives as part of the Portugal Pack, the sixth and final DLC for Civilization 6’s New Frontier Pass. It’s out on 25th March. Check out the deep dive in the video below:

Portugal’s leader is João III of Portugal. Here’s the official blurb:

“João III, called ‘the Colonizer’ or perhaps more kindly the ‘Pious,’ was King of Portugal and the Algarves from 1521 to 1556. João sponsored humanistic approaches to religion and it was also under his reign that the Inquisition finally arrived in Portugal . I have often used diplomacy and arranged advantageous marriages, and significantly expanded Portugal’s trade networks. “

Portugal’s Casa Da Índia unique ability significantly increases the yields of international trade routes, but limits those routes to cities on the coast or with a harbor. Casa Da Índia also grants trader units additional range and the ability to embark on water tiles as soon as they’re unlocked.

João’s unique ability is Porta Do Cerco, which grants all units increased sight. It also increases trade route capacity whenever Portugal meets a new civ and provides open borders with all city-states.

Elsewhere, Portugal has the Nau, a unique naval melee unit that replaces the Caravel. It starts with one free promotion, requires less maintenance than the Caravel and has two charges to build Feitorias – special shipping ports unique to Portugal.

Speaking of the Feitoria, it can only be built by a Nau unit on a foreign city’s coastal tile next to a luxury or bonus resource. Sending a trade route to a city with a Feitoria provides Portugal with additional gold and production.

Portugal’s other unique structure is the Navigation School, which replaces the University building and increases production toward naval units in each city that builds it. It also increases a city’s science yields for every two coastal or lake tiles within the city’s borders and grants additional great admiral points.

Firaxis suggests Portugal players start the game by exploring a lot, and try to meet every civ as early as possible for free trade route capacity. Since Portugal can only trade internationally with cities on coast or with harbors, prioritize naval exploration. Further boost trading with lots of alliances and policy cards like Triangular Trade and Wisselbanken.

Once you build a navigation school, start cranking out Nau units for Feitorias, but plan carefully because Feitorias have strict placement restrictions.

The Portugal pack also includes the new optional game mode Zombie Defense, two new world wonders in the Torre de Belém and Etemenanki, and a new Wetlands map script.