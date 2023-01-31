Ahead of its imminent arrival in Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s second season, Activision has given a first proper look at Ashika Island, the free-to-play shooter’s previously teased new map.
Activision formally unveiled Ashika Island in a series of posts on Twitter, explaining the new “small map” will play host to both DMZ matches and the returning Resurgence mode – which ups the pace by dropping the player count to 40-50 and enabling respawns.
The accompanying aerial view of Ashika Island highlights a number of key points of interest – labeled as Residential, Shipwreck, Tsuki Castle, Port Asika, Town Centre, Beach Club, and Ogaikku Farms – with four of the map’s landmarks getting a more detailed reveal via the medium of screenshot and dubious haiku.
“Deep below the Earth/Long tendrils branching outward/Warmth knows no home here,” is how Activision describes Ashika’s Underground Waterway, while the Beach Club’s haiku reads, “Not a vacation/Don’t let cabanas deceive/Grab sand, take cover “.
Also given the screenshot/haiku treatment are Ashika’s relatively compact town center (Long range or up close/Through the market’s many stalls/Find the next shootout), and Tsuki Castle: “Infiltrate quickly/Past the tower’s defenders/Reach the hidden space. ”
If your hype nubbin is sufficiently tweaked, Ashika Island and Resurgence arrive as part of Warzone 2’s slightly delayed Season 2 on 15th February. Also expect to see the return of the 1v1 Gulag in Battle Royale mode, difficulty tuning and a new Exclusion Zone for DMZ, plus DMZ looting and loadouts changes among Season 2’s other additions.
