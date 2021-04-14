Cast your mind back to 2019 and you might recall the news that a number of House of the Dead remakes were on the way. Now, publisher Forever Entertainment and developer MegaPixel Studio have shared first footage of their spruced-up arcade rail-shooter running on Switch.

It’s worth noting that although Forever Entertainment – which published MegaPixel Studio’s Panzer Dragoon remake last year – previously confirmed House of the Dead 1 and 2 would both be getting the remake treatment, today’s reveal focusses solely on the first game.

House of the Dead 1, originally released into arcades by Sega in 1996, took players – in the role of either AMS agent Thomas Rogan or his partner G – on a first-person, on-rails rampage through a spooky old mansion, using their light gun to obliterate the zombie creations of the evil Dr. Curien.

The House of the Dead: Remake – Nintendo Switch Trailer

As you’d imagine, House of the Dead: Remake follows the same classic formula, albeit with a considerable visual makeover – as glimpsed in the trailer above. Additionally, Forever Entertainment is promising “a whole new entourage and gameplay changes to suit modern gaming standards”, whatever those might ultimately prove to be.

There’s no word on other platforms for MegaPixel’s House of the Dead: Remake just yet, but it’s scheduled to arrive on Switch “later this year”.