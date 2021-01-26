Civilization 6’s New Frontier Pass expansion is poised to receive its fifth major content update this Thursday, 28th January, and one of its additions – alternate China and Mongolia leader Kublai Khan – has now been detailed more thoroughly in a newly released First Look video.

Kublai Khan’s inclusion in the New Frontier Pass was first announced last week, but developer Firaxis said it was saving the specifics of his leadership abilities for a later unveiling. With that day now here, Kublai Khan’s unique ability has been revealed as Gerege, which provides an extra economic policy slot to any government while also granting a random Eureka and Inspiration when establishing a trading post in another civ’s city for the first time.

When leading China, Gerege can be used to “super-power innovation” by complementing the civilization’s unique ability to gain increased research costs toward technologies and civics whenever a Eureka or Inspiration is triggered.

Civilization VI – First Look: Kublai Khan.

As the leader of Mongolia, however, Kublai Khan can capitalize on the civilization’s ability to create trading posts whenever trade routes are established. This means that players will get their Eureka and Inspirations immediately (the bonus is only awarded once a trade route finishes when playing as China).

Regardless of country, though, Firaxis suggests players make the most of Kublai Khan’s abilities by establishing trade route with as many cities as possible on the map. A few additional strategies for playing as the new leader can be found in the developer’s latest First Look video.

Owners of Civilization 6’s £ 32.99 New Frontier Pass will receive Kublai Khan, new civilization Vietnam, and more when the expansion’s fifth update arrives on Thursday, 28th January. Those who’d rather purchase the Vietnam and Kublai Khan update on its own can do so for £ 7.39 on the same day. A six and final New Frontier Pass update is schedule to arrive in March.