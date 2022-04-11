As you may already know, super nintendo world will be opening its doors in USA next year. At the moment we don’t have many details about it, but a couple of videos have come to light that allow us to take a better look at this construction, as well as its official merchandise store, which is now open to the public.

The first of these videos shows us how construction is progressing for the park entrance, which will be virtually identical to the one at Japan complete with a giant green pipe.

The second gives us a guided tour of the official merchandise store, which, as I told you a few moments ago, is now available to the general public.

As you could already see, there are many things that will definitely interest fans of Nintendo and its properties, and surely when the park has officially opened, this merchandise store will be updated with new products.

Publisher’s note: Now that COVID-19 is on its way out, it will be much easier for everyone to visit and enjoy everything that this new park will have. Let’s remember that the one in Japan had to close its doors a few times due to the pandemic, not to mention all the restrictions.

Via: GoNintendo