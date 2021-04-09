Grinding Gear Games has shown off 19 minutes of new Path of Exile 2 gameplay.

The footage below shows off the second act of the game, set in the Vastiri Desert. We see a number of new weapon classes at play (spear, crossbow etc), improved animations and greater detail compared to the original action role-playing game.

There’s a great-looking mini-boss fight where each time it pounds the ground some of the ceiling collapses, shining light onto the floor. Then, if you stand in the light you won’t get hit by bits of the ceiling!

We also see the town of act two, where there are some characters to talk to. You’re given options for how to proceed in the act by picking a destination. The caravan will then travel to that destination, letting you hop out to continue.

Path of Exile 2 looks great, I reckon, but it won’t be out this year. A 2022 release beckons, which means Grinding Gear Games is likely going up against Blizzard’s Diablo 4. I for one look forward to this action RPG heavyweight clash.

Meanwhile, Grinding Gear Games announced an expansion for Path of Exile, called Ultimatum. This expansion, due out 16th April 16 on PC and Mac, then 21st April on console, lays the groundwork for the sequel. The video for that is below:

All in all, there’s a lot happening in the world of Path of Exile. Exciting stuff!