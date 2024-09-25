With just a day to go until the launch of Atari 50’s paid The Wider World of Atari DLC, developer Digital Eclipse has revealed all 19 titles it’ll be adding to its acclaimed interactive museum.

Digital Eclipse announced more Atari 50 was coming back in June, explaining an additional 39 games would be joining the original selection as part of a new Expanded Edition before 2024 was through. More specifically, the Expanded Edition includes two new timelines exploring different facets of Atari’s history – The Wider World of Atari and The First Console War – and both are being released as separate bits of DLC for existing Atari 50 owners.

The Wider World of Atari is the first of Atari’s two DLC releases and launches for all platforms tomorrow, 26th September. Topics covered include a “deep dive into Stern Electronics’ robot-blasting Berzerk; unusual and underappreciated innovations and hidden gems from the late 1980s; a spotlight on the artist Evelyn Seto, who helped create the iconic ‘Fuji’ Atari logo; Pong creator Al Alcorn explaining the birth of Breakout”, and more.

All this spans eight new video segments, alongside “interviews, vintage ads, historical artifacts, and more.” That. of course, is in addition to those previously mentioned 19 playable games, which (via MetalJesusRocks) we now know to be as follows:

Atari Video Cube (2600)

Avalanche (800)

Avalanche (arcade)

Berzerk (2600 Voice Enhanced)

Berzerk (2600)

Berzerk (5200)

Berzerk (arcade)

Desert Falcon (2600)

Destroyer (arcade)

Football (arcade)

Frenzy (arcade)

Off the Wall (2600)

Red Baron (arcade)

Sky Diver (2600)

Sky Diver (arcade)

Steeplechase (2600)

Stellar Track (2600)

Submarine Commander (2600)

Super Bug (arcade)

The Wider World of Atari DLC will cost $7.99 when it launches on 26th September. As for Atari 50’s second bit of DLC, titled The First Console War, it arrives on 8th November. This details the long-running rivalry between the Atari 2600 and Mattel’s Intellivision (a brand Atari purchased in May) across six video segments and 20 playable games – including a selection of M Network games, a mix of Atari and M Network sports games, plus rare Atari 2600 and 5200 prototypes.

Both DLC releases are included in Atari 50’s Expanded Edition (bringing the package’s total number of playable games up to 154) which arrives as a standalone digital release for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch, and PC on 8th November. A $39.99 USD physical Expanded Edition launches for Switch and PS5 on the same day.