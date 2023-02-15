With a unique, innovative style and dreams to fulfill, the group Herencia de Grandes arrives on the regional Mexican music scene to conquer its audience with each of its melodies.

Iván Rubio (accordion and first voice), Hernán López (drums), José Andrés López (sixth bass), Omar Rubio (electric bass and second voice), Jorge Mendiola (electric bass and second voice) visited the publishing house of THE DEBATE for talk about their fourth studio albumwith which they hope to please their followers, as well as new surprises.

music in DNA

It’s a complete album, several songs, covers and compositions come from a server. We know that people will like it because there are several collaborations with artists of the moment from the Mexican region. Soon we will give a release date on platforms through social networks ”, mentioned Iván Rubio, vocalist of the group.

With music in your veinsIván Rubio recalled during the talk that his love for the artistic was born since they were children, since the group grew up between musical instruments and a musical environment.

Herencia de Grandes carries music in its veins. Photo: Arturo Félix/Debate

“Everything comes by inheritance. We are nephews of musiciansAmong them are Los Intocables del Norte and music is in our blood, we grew up among instruments, melodies and thanks to our relatives we decided to also put our foot in music”, Rubio points out.

Throughout his career, Herencia de Grandes have performed at various events in Sinaloa, as well as in other cities of the country, such as Guadalajara, Durango and Hermosillo. Now, they hope to do it in the United States.

“Like every artist we want to achieve the american dream, but we also want to be heard in other parts of the world. This year we celebrate eight years of racing and the road has not been easy, but thanks to God and the public we remain firm in our career ”, he concludes.