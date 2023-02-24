If we said yesterday that it would be normal to notice radical changes in the days following the tests, the second day partially confirmed our predictions. Let’s say partially because the team that instead hasn’t shown revolutions or anything else is the one that continues to nominate itself as the car to beat i.e. the RedBull. Sergio Perez’s race simulation in the morning, in conditions of high temperatures and a slippery track, was notable for the consistency of performance and use of the tyres, used in all the stints with that typical consistency of those who use them perfectly. Same thing in the afternoon for Max Verstappen, who continues to carry out a program with a mixed load, too light to be a complete race simulation and too heavy to be a last stint, but who in his turn continued to rack up laps always on the same tenth without ever hints of decline. The RB19 seems to have returned to the car of Sebastian Vettel’s timewith the rear literally anchored to the asphalt and which takes advantage of the new tires and good front suspension so as not to suffer from understeer.

On the other hand, those who changed behavior on the track a great deal was right there Ferrari, especially in the afternoon with Leclerc. After a morning carried out by Carlos Sainz with a complete program in line with the previous day, in the afternoon the SF23 took to the track with a very different setup from the afternoon of the first day. The porpoising that yesterday was particularly evident and problematic in the sections of turn 12 and the last straight has appeared to be significantly reduced, almost disappeared, and the car’s behavior went from being almost uncontrollable due to the amount of oversteer to becoming too much understeer, with Leclerc even struggling to find the apex in corners and suffering from oversteer only when generated by a excessive understeer correction when entering the corner. From these first impressions, the SF23 therefore appears to have the character of a “diva” (as the Mercedes of a few seasons ago was nicknamed) because it is equipped with a good potential but not easy to extract. The fact that the Maranello engineers managed to “overturn” literally the behavior of the single-seater is an indication that the set-up window with the right balance can be found, but evidently it needs a lot of fine-tuning work, which would also explain these broad-spectrum tests of set-ups carried out up to now. The afternoon race simulation was very promising for Leclerc, with excellent consistency and a particularly effective relationship between pace and tire management with hard tyres. Together with the oversteering nature and the predilection for very low set-ups, the better behavior with the harder compounds also seems to be a trait inherited from the F1-75 progenitor, as does the difficulty in managing temperatures on softer compounds.

We compared the three somewhat “similar” simulations seen today. Sainz who carried out his simulation in the morning seemed to be in more difficulty. Perez instead simulated an entire Grand Prix with a two-stop strategy with an excellent pace, albeit with the morning conditions being very hot. Leclerc had set off for a probably complete simulation but was stopped by the red flag caused by Russell. It’s hard to say if it’s right to align him with Perez at the “beginning of the race”. If so, there would be a certain degree of suffering on the soft compound, albeit well managed with an increase in the initial times which was then controlled and then an excellent pace with the hard tyre.

However, two other considerations must be made. The first is that the Sakhir track is particularly limiting at the rear, which could be a strong point for Red Bull and a weak point for Ferrari, but it certainly doesn’t mean that on different tracks you can’t see the opposite. Having only 3 days of testing on a single track means only glimpsing a page of a situation that is actually a book to discover. The second is that Ferrari, probably to keep some variables constant, continues to run only with the medium load rear wing, obtaining remarkable top speeds with regularity, but precisely suffering from the rise in temperatures at the rear. It is not said that for the race weekend in Maranello a decision will not be made to increase the rear load, perhaps taking advantage of a greater potential in horsepower and canceling in one fell swoop many of the problems seen in these two days, perhaps deliberately exacerbated to be able to find effective solutions for less favorable slopes.

Mercedes, on the other hand, did not appear in great shape. The Brackley team starts from a better base than last season, but in the long runs the tire management crisis with the increase in lateral loads appeared evident. The words of Toto Wolff who hinted at a package of updates that will make the W14 “more similar to other cars” suggest a surrender of the engineers on the basic aerodynamic concept, which can already be guessed from this first version of the car. Although the “zero-pods” philosophy has been maintained, the W14 is still very different from the W13, with a first hint of a return to a more conventional hint. If this were the case, the season for Hamilton and Russell would open up in defense, waiting for a probable leap in quality after the first few races.

Among others Aston Martin from these very first results, it seemed capable of trying to “jump” the midfield to position itself close to the leading teams, as well as the Alfa Romeo Sauber it seems to be able to start the season with the good results also seen at the beginning of 2022. McLaren, on the other hand, appeared to be in difficulty, unlike Williams which may no longer be the rear of the group. We will see on the third and last day of testing and then by analyzing the complete data package if it will be possible to draw some initial observations on the values ​​involved.