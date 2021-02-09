There is no one to stop San Pablo Burgos Inheritance. Four years ago he competed in the LEB Oro after taking over from the CB Tizona who had achieved three promotions to the ACB, but failed to materialize them due to the demanding economic conditions imposed by the best league in Europe. Burgos was crying out for a team in the elite of Spanish basketball and the hand of San Pablo came the great moment desired.

Since then, accumulates four seasons in the Endesa League, managing year after year to exceed its results; In the first campaign he fought for permanence and, now, he rubs shoulders with the best … and not only in Spain. Last season managed to qualify for the playoff by the title in Valencia and, after defeating Real Madrid, Zaragoza and Andorra, he appeared in the semifinals where he crossed paths with Barça and there were no more options to surprise.

A few months later, the Final Phase of the Basketball Champions League of FIBA. Hereda San Pablo, who received an invitation to participate in the preliminary phase, got his ticket to play the Final to Eight in Greece. He stood in the end and he beat the big favorite, AEK, on ​​his track to claim his first European title.

But the growth of the club has no limits. In this fourth season in ACB he has already achieved 15 victories and rubs shoulders with the best in the top of the ranking. He has a ticket for the Copa del Rey, which will be played from Thursday, and has put the icing on the cake with the achievement of the Intercontinental after beating Argentine Quimsa in Buenos Aires. Second international title this season and he still has the Cup and the League. A meteoric rise in the history of the Burgos club. An example of management and a city focused on its team.

The hobby

Where is the key to success? Nobody is aware that the support of the fans has been spectacular with constant crowds at the Coliseum, until this season, with ten thousand faithful spectators that fill the venue at each party in which they transform their basketball games. The courage of its president, Félix Sancho, a young businessman who has filled the city and the locker room with enthusiasm. And the arrival of Joan Peñarroya, who replaced Diego Epifanio from Burgos Epi on the bench, has transferred the squad, which the players themselves describe as a family, their winning gene.

An explosive mix that seems to have no ceiling and that marks his next goal in a national title. The only downside to this exponential growth, as both the president and the coach said in Buenos Aires, is not being able to enjoy of this magical moment with their faithful followers. An example for all Spanish basketball. Everything will come, meanwhile, the celebrations for the achievement of the Intercontinental are parked because the quarterfinals of the Cup are coming against Iberostar Tenerife. Watch out for the San Pablo!