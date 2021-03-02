76-Inherit San Pablo Burgos (15 + 14 + 14 + 22 + 11): Dejan Kravic (4), Miquel Salvó (2), Thad McFadden (6), Jasiel Rivero (25), Omar Cook (3) -starting five- Max Salash (4), Vitor Benite (18), Alex Barrera (-) , Jordan Sakho (0), Xavi Rabaseda (0), Ken Horton (8) and Alex Renfroe (6).

75-VEF Riga (18 + 16 + 17 + 14 + 10): Kyle Allman (11), Michael Kyser (8), Isaiah Pineiro (6), Kristers Zoriks (14) and Alexander Madsen (2) -starting five-? Emils Krumins (-), Raivo Butirins (-), Verners Kosh (2), Sailius Kulvietis (12), Artis Ate (1), Aigars Skele (19), Peteris Salmins (-).

Referees: Marius Ciulin (Romania), Yener Yilmaz (Turkey) and Karem Baki (Turkey)

Incidents: Match corresponding to day 1 of the Second Phase of the Champions League held at the Coliseum Burgos.