Hereafter: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Tonight, 7 May 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno Hereafter is aired, a 2010 film directed by Clint Eastwood, based on a screenplay by Peter Morgan. But let’s see together all the information in detail, the plot and the cast.

Plot

On a trip to India, Paris journalist and TV presenter Marie Lelay is hit by the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. Pulled lifeless from the water, she is revived but has a near-death experience. Marie is later reunited with her lover Didier as the disaster subsides and they return to Paris. George Lonegan is instead a San Francisco worker who can communicate with the dead following an accident in the past that had led him to a last-minute rescue with several near-death experiences.

His psychic services were in great demand by people who had suffered a loss and he also earned a lot, but they are experienced by him as a sentence, so he chooses to work in a factory. In any case, he tries once again with Christos, a friend of his brother, also showing himself to be very good and capable. Marcus is a boy from London who, after the death of his twin in a car accident, finds himself alone, separated from his mother with alcohol and heroin addiction problems and without being able to count on the reassuring presence of his brother, on whom he relied in everything. In the care of a family, he is still blocked by the trauma of losing his brother Jason.

Hereafter: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Hereafter, but what’s the full cast for the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Matt DamonGeorge Lonegan

Cécile de France: Marie LeLay

Bryce Dallas HowardMelanie

Frankie McLarenMarcus

George McLarenJason

Lyndsey MarshalJackie

Thierry NeuvicDidier

Jay MohrBilly Lonegan

Richard KindChristos Andrews

Marthe Keller: Dr. Rousseau

Mylène Jampanoi: Jasmine

Jenifer LewisCandace

Steve SchirripaCarlo

George Costigan: Adoptive father

Derek Jacobi: Himself

Stéphane Freiss: Guillaume Belcher

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Hereafter on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 7 May 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.