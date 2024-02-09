One after another comes up with a version that qualifies for the EV subsidy, but where do you get the most range for your subsidy?

First of all, the news. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is also now temporarily available from €46,300, including preparation costs. If you remove this, a tax value of 44,800 euros remains and the car is therefore eligible for the Subsidy Scheme for Electric Passenger Cars for Private Individuals, i.e. SEPP subsidy.

If you are a private individual and in the market for a Ford Mustang Mach-E, you are now eligible for a subsidy of 2,950 euros. Then you pay 41,350 euros for this car. Including making it roadworthy, this amounts to 43,350 euros.

For that you get a Mustang Mach-E that is well equipped, with a 72.6 kWh battery and a range of 470 kilometers. If you are satisfied with a range of 440 kilometers WLTP, you can purchase a model from last year for another 2,000 euros less. While supplies last.

The most range for your subsidy

We often receive these types of press releases in the mail and we wondered, where do you actually get the most range for your subsidy? So we dove into it for a moment. To be eligible for the subsidy, the range must be at least 120 kilometers according to the WLTP. And therefore a tax value below 45,000 euros.

List of possibilities

For convenience, we will keep the list from the Netherlands Enterprise Agency uses cars that are eligible for subsidies. This list is an aid and may not be complete, but we have to start somewhere.

Please note, the model is mentioned, but not all versions have to meet the requirements, we note the maximum range of the version that falls within the SEPP subsidy.

Brand Trade name New Used Range (WLTP) Abarth 500th Scorpionissima 250 km AIWAYS U5 410 km BMW i3 345 km BYD Atto 3 420km BYD Dolphin 427 km BYD Seal 570 km (RWD) Lemon e-C3 320km Lemon e-C4 420km Lemon e-C4 420km Lemon E-Berlingo 280km Lemon C-Zero 150 km (NEDC) CUPRA Born 420km Dacia jump 230km DS DS3 E-Tense 396km Fiat 500th 321 km Fiat 600th 406 km Fisker Ocean 464 km Honda Honda-e 220km Honda e: Ny1 412 km (Limited Ed) Hyundai Ioniq 311 km Hyundai Ioniq 5 384 km Hyundai Ioniq 6 429 km Hyundai Kona electric 514 km Jeep Avenger 395 km Kia Niro EV 460km Kia e-Soul 452 km Kia EV6 394 km Lexus UX 300e 300km Mazda MX-30 200 km MG MG4 Electric 520 km MG MG5 Electric 400km MG Marvel R 402 km MG ZS EV 420km Mini Mini Electric 234km Mitsubishi i-MiEV 150 km (NEDC) Nissan e-NV200 Evalia 200 km Nissan Nissan Leaf 385 km Nissan Ariya 403 km Opel Astra Electric 418 km Opel Ampera-e 380 km Opel Combo-e Life 280km Opel Corsa-e 406 km Opel Mocha-e 405 km Peugeot e-208 360 km Peugeot e-2008 406 km Peugeot e-308 410 km Peugeot e-Rifter 269km Peugeot ion 100km (NEDC) Polestar Polestar 2 518 km Renault Fluence ZE 185km (NEDC) Renault Megane E-Tech 470 km Renault Scenic E-Tech 420km Renault TWINGO E-Tech 190 km Renault Zoe E-Tech 390km SERES SERES 3 329km Skoda ENYAQ iV 403 km Smart EQ ForTwo 135 km Smart #1 440km Smart #3 455 km Ssangyong Korando e-motion 339 km Tesla Model 3 554km Tesla Model Y 455 km Toyota bZ4x 516 km Toyota Proace City Verso Electric 275 km Volkswagen e-Golf 230km Volkswagen ID.3 557 km Volkswagen ID.4 528 km Volkswagen ID.5 534 km Volvo EX30 480 km Volvo XC40 467 km Zeekr X 440 km (RWD)

Conclusion

What can we conclude then? Of all the cars eligible for the EV subsidy, the BYD Seal with rear-wheel drive has the greatest range.

