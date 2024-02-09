One after another comes up with a version that qualifies for the EV subsidy, but where do you get the most range for your subsidy?
First of all, the news. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is also now temporarily available from €46,300, including preparation costs. If you remove this, a tax value of 44,800 euros remains and the car is therefore eligible for the Subsidy Scheme for Electric Passenger Cars for Private Individuals, i.e. SEPP subsidy.
If you are a private individual and in the market for a Ford Mustang Mach-E, you are now eligible for a subsidy of 2,950 euros. Then you pay 41,350 euros for this car. Including making it roadworthy, this amounts to 43,350 euros.
For that you get a Mustang Mach-E that is well equipped, with a 72.6 kWh battery and a range of 470 kilometers. If you are satisfied with a range of 440 kilometers WLTP, you can purchase a model from last year for another 2,000 euros less. While supplies last.
The most range for your subsidy
We often receive these types of press releases in the mail and we wondered, where do you actually get the most range for your subsidy? So we dove into it for a moment. To be eligible for the subsidy, the range must be at least 120 kilometers according to the WLTP. And therefore a tax value below 45,000 euros.
List of possibilities
For convenience, we will keep the list from the Netherlands Enterprise Agency uses cars that are eligible for subsidies. This list is an aid and may not be complete, but we have to start somewhere.
Please note, the model is mentioned, but not all versions have to meet the requirements, we note the maximum range of the version that falls within the SEPP subsidy.
|Brand
|Trade name
|New
|Used
|Range (WLTP)
|Abarth
|500th Scorpionissima
|250 km
|AIWAYS
|U5
|410 km
|BMW
|i3
|345 km
|BYD
|Atto 3
|420km
|BYD
|Dolphin
|427 km
|BYD
|Seal
|570 km (RWD)
|Lemon
|e-C3
|320km
|Lemon
|e-C4
|420km
|Lemon
|e-C4
|420km
|Lemon
|E-Berlingo
|280km
|Lemon
|C-Zero
|150 km (NEDC)
|CUPRA
|Born
|420km
|Dacia
|jump
|230km
|DS
|DS3 E-Tense
|396km
|Fiat
|500th
|321 km
|Fiat
|600th
|406 km
|Fisker
|Ocean
|464 km
|Honda
|Honda-e
|220km
|Honda
|e: Ny1
|412 km (Limited Ed)
|Hyundai
|Ioniq
|311 km
|Hyundai
|Ioniq 5
|384 km
|Hyundai
|Ioniq 6
|429 km
|Hyundai
|Kona electric
|514 km
|Jeep
|Avenger
|395 km
|Kia
|Niro EV
|460km
|Kia
|e-Soul
|452 km
|Kia
|EV6
|394 km
|Lexus
|UX 300e
|300km
|Mazda
|MX-30
|200 km
|MG
|MG4 Electric
|520 km
|MG
|MG5 Electric
|400km
|MG
|Marvel R
|402 km
|MG
|ZS EV
|420km
|Mini
|Mini Electric
|234km
|Mitsubishi
|i-MiEV
|150 km (NEDC)
|Nissan
|e-NV200 Evalia
|200 km
|Nissan
|Nissan Leaf
|385 km
|Nissan
|Ariya
|403 km
|Opel
|Astra Electric
|418 km
|Opel
|Ampera-e
|380 km
|Opel
|Combo-e Life
|280km
|Opel
|Corsa-e
|406 km
|Opel
|Mocha-e
|405 km
|Peugeot
|e-208
|360 km
|Peugeot
|e-2008
|406 km
|Peugeot
|e-308
|410 km
|Peugeot
|e-Rifter
|269km
|Peugeot
|ion
|100km (NEDC)
|Polestar
|Polestar 2
|518 km
|Renault
|Fluence ZE
|185km (NEDC)
|Renault
|Megane E-Tech
|470 km
|Renault
|Scenic E-Tech
|420km
|Renault
|TWINGO E-Tech
|190 km
|Renault
|Zoe E-Tech
|390km
|SERES
|SERES 3
|329km
|Skoda
|ENYAQ iV
|403 km
|Smart
|EQ ForTwo
|135 km
|Smart
|#1
|440km
|Smart
|#3
|455 km
|Ssangyong
|Korando e-motion
|339 km
|Tesla
|Model 3
|554km
|Tesla
|Model Y
|455 km
|Toyota
|bZ4x
|516 km
|Toyota
|Proace City Verso Electric
|275 km
|Volkswagen
|e-Golf
|230km
|Volkswagen
|ID.3
|557 km
|Volkswagen
|ID.4
|528 km
|Volkswagen
|ID.5
|534 km
|Volvo
|EX30
|480 km
|Volvo
|XC40
|467 km
|Zeekr
|X
|440 km (RWD)
Conclusion
What can we conclude then? Of all the cars eligible for the EV subsidy, the BYD Seal with rear-wheel drive has the greatest range.
