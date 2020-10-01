All kinds of goods come out of the ship Mukesh Bhai Patel, chairman of Shriram Group, which runs three ship breaking yards in Alang, says that if a luxury cruise from abroad comes to break here, then only iron does not come out of it. You understand that the amount of luggage that comes out of a Seven Star or Five Star luxury hotel, the same amount of luggage comes out of these ships. Ships’ kitchens include kitchenware, mixing, grinding machines, all kinds of equipment, modern furnaces, dish washers, fine crockery etc. Her cabin contains luxury furnishings from around the world. Its dining hall is made of stainless steel or wooden chairs, tables, fans etc.

Air conditioner at quarter price Mukesh Bhai says that on such a luxury cruise there is a centralized AC system. But even small cabins have separate AC, so that the guest staying in it can set the temperature of the cabin according to his own. These ACs are extracted after the ship arrives here. This is sold according to the AC condition. If there is a good condition, then you can buy it for Rs 7-10 thousand and if there is a bad condition, then for Rs 5000.

Washing machine for Rs 2,000 You can also buy an automatic washing machine from the ship for Rs 2,000 in Alang. Normally there is a laundry on the cruise, there are also all types of washing machines. Some washing machines are in working condition, some require repairing. You can buy good washing for three to four thousand in current condition and good washing. You can buy a washing machine that needs repairing at a price of Rs. 50 per kg.

Get all goods for hotel and mall If a person wants to build a hotel or mall, then he can buy all the goods from centralized AC, escalator, lift in Alang. Also, those in the restaurant industry can get a chance to buy the best quality utensils and furnishings. Since any ship stays in the sea all day, it is made of good stuff so that it does not rust. Crockery then starts at 50 rupees a kilo.

Everything from sofas to furniture Luxury Cruise is the Seven Star. So it has all kinds of furniture from luxury sofas to any Seven Star Hotel. These furniture are removed before the ship breaks. If necessary, his denting-painting is done. It is then sold. Because of this, fond people get foreign sofas and furniture at very low prices.

Everything is of world standard The same goods are used for the construction or furnishing of the ship, which is of International Standard. Therefore its quality cannot be doubted. Yes, it may be that some machine or item has malfunctioned on the go. Such goods are also sold at the rate of per kg. For those who know how to fix it, it is a great deal of profit.

In Alang’s market, I encountered Gurwinder Singh of Punjab. He wants to build a restaurant in Punjab. He has come from Alang to get the best quality kitchenware and cup-plates etc. He says that the price at which all these goods are being received in Alang, even at four times the price, such goods will not be available in Delhi. The only difference is that it is pre used. But, what difference does it make.