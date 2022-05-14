After the institutional and sports earthquake that has affected Espanyol in the last 24 hours, the ball will roll again this afternoon (18:30) at the RCDE Stadium in the match against Valencia that closed the season at home. And for the meeting a protest has already been called that will proceed from the stands: La Curva has issued a harsh statement in which it expresses its intention not to encourage Espanyol at the start of the match.

“Once the goal is achieved, we see how the players’ vacations began. Now ours begin. That’s why we won’t start any chants of support for the team. You don’t deserve them”commented the large group that is always behind the goal located in Cornellà. Already during the week other social agents, such as the Catalan Federation of Penyes, launched harsh statements against the situation of the entity.

The Curve’s message went further. “There are few players who have been up to wearing the shield, it has been a lack of respect and pride. You don’t come to Espanyol to live off it, but for it. If you come to die for the shirt, not to retire and enjoy the beautiful city of Barcelona”, explains clearly. They describe this decision as “fed up”.

Already during the week, and after the defeat against Alavés (2-1) last Wednesday, the other animation group, Juvenile, and the Catalan Federation of Penyes (FCPE) launched harsh statements with terms such as “shame“for the final stretch and that meeting in particular. The Juvenile, precisely, organizes a meeting at 5:30 p.m. to “Those of us who have been enduring an unworthy season.”