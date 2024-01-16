The whole world was able to enjoy Max Verstappen's winter sports holiday. Friend Kelly Piquet shared on her Instagram how she enjoyed the snow with her boyfriend and daughter. There's a good chance that the winter snaps don't interest you one bit. Fortunately, you can watch more interesting online activities from Verstappen tonight. And unlike F1, it is free.

Tonight (January 16) at 8:00 PM the first round of the online racing competition 'Real Racers Never Quit' will take place. The event is organized by the sim racing team that Verstappen sometimes drives for, Team Redline. During the pandemic, the drivers suddenly had a lot of time on their hands and the racing team set up the online competition. Now that the world is largely in lockdown, competition continues.

All Team Redline drivers participate and are accompanied by a number of guest drivers. In addition to Verstappen, the Dutch Thierry Vermeulen, Rudy van Buren, Job van Uitert and Sam Kuitert are participating. Other well-known participants are António Félix da Costa, Dries Vanthoor and Felipe Drugovich. Tonight they are driving F3 cars.

How to watch Max Verstappen's first race of 2024

Team Redline will set up a live stream tonight via Twitch. If you don't have a Twitch account yet, create one first and activate it tonight at 8:00 PM. If you have a Smart TV or Chromecast, you can also stream the images to your television. Or you can connect an old-fashioned HDMI cable to your laptop and your television.

Tonight's race is the first of six races in the 'Real Racers Never Quit' competition. Below you can find an overview of when the next five races will take place. They all take place before the F1 testing days, so perhaps Verstappen will also participate in the rest of the races. By the way, the virtual races are held on iRacingthe game simulator where Verstappen took severe revenge on a competitor last year.

'Real Racers Never Quit' Competition Calendar