It is most important to know where you can refuel the cheapest.

Fuel prices are starting to return to normal. Of course, you shouldn’t compare it to the prices of a few years ago. But, compared to before the war in Ukraine, we are back at the old level.

But as you all know, one location to pay for fuel is not the other. Prices are quite variable. The prices on the highway are always assumed, if you start looking a bit at a B-brand budget pump, you can be much cheaper. But…. where are you actually the cheapest?

Cheapest fuel in the Netherlands

Well, we recently found out! That is because Gebroeders Mangnus gas station in Kapellebrug, Zeeland. Zeelanders are known for their frugality and the fact that fellow Zeelanders @machielvdd only once took filled cakes to the editorial office confirms this assumption.

Since Mangnus has been the cheapest in the past year, they win the ‘Smart Refueling Award 2022‘! The fuel there cost an average of 1.9535 over the past year. In this case it concerns E10 petrol, the most sold type of fuel in the Netherlands.

Are you also someone who always wants to have at least E5 in it, then you have to go to the TOTAL in Hoofddorp (Grain for Visch). There, E5/98 cost 2.1746 per litre. Dieselers were cheapest at the Tango in Tiel, where you could refuel for 1.81196 per litre.

The three top 3’s look like this:

Euro95/E10 petrol – Top 3 cheapest pumps :

Brothers Mangnus in Kapellebrug, Zeeland, € 1,9535 Cycling, Vollenhove, Overijssel € 1.9600 Tango Winschoten, Groningen, € 1,9607

Super/E5 petrol – Top 3 cheapest pumps

TOTAL Hoofddorp (Grain for Visch), North Holland, € 2,1746 TOTAL Hilversum (Kerkelanden), North Holland, € 2.1803 TOTAL Zoetermeer, South Holland, € 2,2004

Diesel – Top 3 cheapest pumps

Tango Tiel, Gelderland, € 1,8196 Esso Express Beek, Gelderland, €1.8252 Sakko Steenbergen, North Brabant, € 1,8422

Remarkable

Are there any striking things in the field of refueling? Well. First of all, you don’t have to go to a B brand to refuel cheaply, given the TOTAL and Esso gas stations in the list. It is also remarkable that refueling in the Randstad is more expensive, but that does not apply to E5! So if you want to fill up with Super, then the expensive Randstad is cheaper than the countryside. It is not known what the prices will do next year. They will drop for a while, but from July 1, 2023 the fuel subsidy will end, so the price will rise slightly again.

This article Here you can refuel the cheapest in the Netherlands appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#refuel #cheapest #Netherlands