A special phenomenon for star friends are the Perseids. But in 2022 the moon could put a spanner in the works for observers.

Update from August 11, 07:49: Clear skies – and yet limited visibility. This weekend a stream of shooting stars will reach its maximum in the night sky and the weather conditions will be good. The problem: Earth passes through the debris cloud from comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle around 24 hours after the full moon. The bright satellite of the earth makes it difficult to see the sky spectacle.

The Perseid stream peaked around three o’clock on Saturday morning, said the chairman of the Association of Star Friends in Germany, Sven Melchert. To see the Perseid swarm, those who are curious should look east, according to star friends. Stargazers could normally spot about 30 to 50 meteors per hour. However, the moonlit sky will only allow glimpses of the brightest specimens this year. The Trabant stays above the horizon all night.

The weather doesn’t put a spanner in the works for the stargazers. “Looks good,” said the spokesman for the German Weather Service in Offenbach, Andreas Friedrich. There is no change in the weather and therefore continue to be mild and starry nights. “The conditions are wonderful all over Germany.” Only in the southeast from the Ore Mountains to the Bavarian Forest could there be clouds, but no cloud cover. And so Melchert also recommends: “The appearance of the Perseids is not limited to the short time of the maximum, you can also try your luck in the days before and after” – preferably lying comfortably with a relaxed view upwards in an easterly direction.

Up to 150 shooting stars per hour: Here you can admire the Perseids in the sky

First report from August 8, 2022: A shooting star grants wishes, so they say. But what if the night sky is filled with countless shooting stars? Recently, that happened with the Lyrids meteor shower. What that means can probably not be answered reliably. But what is certain is that it is a beautiful and impressive phenomenon.

What? Shooting star shower that occurs annually in August When? July 9th to peak on August 13th

If you want to see such an event with your own eyes, you should write down the name of the Perseids. Between July 17th and August 24th, the starry shower can be admired in the night sky when the weather is good. During this period, Earth crosses the orbit of comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. Its fragments enter the atmosphere and burn up there. The nights between August 9th and 13th are particularly recommended. The showers are expected to be heaviest here in 2022. Up to 150 shooting stars per hour can be seen here. That’s an average of five shooting stars every two minutes.

Perseid shooting stars can be seen in the night sky alongside the Milky Way. © dpa/Ole Spata

Shooting stars: Perseids a rare celestial phenomenon – where does their name come from?

The name of the phenomenon of the Perseids is derived from the name of the constellation from which direction the shooting stars come: the constellation of Perseus.

Shooting Star Shower: When and in which direction can the Perseids be seen?

The shooting star showers of the Perseids are sometimes very popular because they sometimes bring with them very bright shooting stars that are easily visible. Some of the Perseids can already be seen at nightfall, when the star sign Perseus, from which direction the shooting stars are coming, is even closer to the horizon in a north-northeast direction (around 9 o’clock). During the course of the night, the constellation and with it the shooting star showers migrate to the east, where it curves further into the night sky and finally begins to migrate north again far above.

It doesn’t really matter where in Germany you watch the spectacle from. Basically, the Perseids are visible everywhere in the northern hemisphere. South of the equator, the falling star shower can also be seen under certain circumstances – but only sparsely.

Shooting Star Showers in Germany: What is the best way to see the Perseids?

You don’t need a telescope or other technical equipment to see the Perseids in the night sky. You don’t have to be a student of astrophysics either. When the sky is clear, everyone can look up and be amazed. However, there are a few tips that will make observing the Perseids perfect.

Tips for shooting star nights Choose a low-light spot to watch Adjust your eyes to the dark Check the weather forecast in advance Bring appropriate clothing (especially for cool nights) Clear view in the direction of the shooting star shower (inform in advance about its position)

You really don’t have to be a lover of space travel and the like to be amazed by a shooting star shower. If you are on holiday in the southern hemisphere during the Perseid period, you don’t have to miss out on a spectacle like this one. This year there are similar spectacles in the night sky during the Orionids or the Draconids. (mda)