ANDIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after meeting with the commander of the Northern Command, General Uri Gordin, and witnessing exercises by the soldiers of the 55th Brigade assigned to the border with Lebanon, assured this Wednesday in a video that they will also “achieve victory” there.

According to the criteria of

“I have just witnessed an impressive exercise by our soldiers and commanders who come from all over the country and who are determined to defend us and achieve a victory here too,” said the head of Government after visiting the border this Tuesday.

בהערכת מצב בגבול הצפון: גם כאן נשיג ניצחון, לא פחות מזה. pic.twitter.com/W1ugyXeMCT — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 26, 2024

Also Israeli President Isaac Herzog Accompanied by the first lady, Michal Herzog, this Wednesday he concluded his expedition through northern Israel where in the last two days he visited cities near the border such as Safed, where he met with its mayor, and the Hanita kibbutz, among other places, where he met with the emergency team.

“I insist that the international community cannot be surprised if the situation in this area escalates, since it has done practically nothing to contribute to the full security of the residents of Israel, despite the repeated violations of international treaties and agreements by part of Hezbollah,” Herzog asserted during his visit.

Likewise, the Israeli president wanted to send a message to the more than 60,000 evacuees from the northern communities near the border: “We are united in this battle. We will restore peace and tranquility and rebuild.”

The Israeli president, Isaac Herzog (2-d), accompanied by the first lady, Michal Herzog (d), concludes his expedition through northern Israel this Wednesday. EFE/Government Press Office (GPO)/ Maayan Toaf ONLY EDITORIAL USE/ ONLY USE PERMITTED TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS/ (MANDATORY CREDIT) Photo:Government Press Office (GPO)/EFE Share

Hostilities on the divide began on October 8, the day after the war broke out in the Gaza Strip, in solidarity between Hezbollah and the Palestinian Islamist militias in the enclave; However, the crossing of fire has intensified greatly in recent weeks, raising fears of an open war between the parties.

Some analysts suggest that this war scenario could occur this summer. The Israeli Government, in fact, has raised its tone in recent weeks against the pro-Iranian militia and the Army recently announced the approval of operational plans for an offensive in Lebanese territory.

In these more than eight months of exchange of fire at least 500 people have died, most on the Lebanese side and in the ranks of Hezbollah, which has confirmed 320 militia casualties, some in Syria. In Israel, 25 people have died in the north (15 soldiers and 10 civilians).

The US urgently seeks an agreement to avoid a war between Lebanon and Israel

The United States said Tuesday that it is “urgently” seeking a diplomatic agreement that would restore calm on the border between Lebanon and Israel, adding that a war there would have catastrophic effects.

“We are urgently seeking a diplomatic agreement that will restore lasting calm to Israel’s northern border and allow civilians to safely return to their homes on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border,” said US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, to his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant.

Both met at the Pentagon on the second day of Gallant’s visit to Washington, where the day before he spoke with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and with the director of the CIA, Bill Burns.

Another conflict between Israel and the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah, according to Austin, “could easily turn into a regional war with terrible consequences for the Middle East, “so diplomacy is by far the best way to prevent further escalation.”