Right now you can download ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove Y dark wood totally free on the Epic Games Store. However, the following week could be more attractive to the public, as Fallout 3 – Game of the Year Edition It will be available to anyone who wants it.

It will be between October 20 and 27 when all PC users can download for free Fallout 3 – Game of the Year Edition. As the name implies, this version includes all the content that originally came for the 2008 game in one package. Without a doubt, an offer that you cannot miss.

Beside Fallout 3 – Game of the Year Editionthe The Epic Games Store will also allow you to download Evoland Legendary Edition for free. This is an RPG that takes place throughout different eras of the genre, so it will go from the NES to the SNES in a very entertaining way.

Remember, Fallout 3 – Game of the Year Edition Y Evoland Legendary Edition will be the free games of the Epic Games Store between October 20 and 27. On related topics, this is what the original DOOM-style Fallout would look like. Similarly, here are the new leaks from the Fallout series.

Editor’s note:

This is an offer you can pass up. Fallout 3 is one of the most acclaimed games in history, and the GOTY version contains all the content and improvements that this title received. You may not be a huge fan of the Epic Games Store, but this installment is well worth the process of opening an Epic account.

Via: Epic Games Store