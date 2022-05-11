An unfortunate event was about to frustrate one of the most important days in a woman’s life. It was her wedding day and an issue with her car stood between her and her big date.

This happened in Spain, specifically a southern coastal city, Malaga.

As we already anticipated what should be one of his most remembered days, he had as impediment an automotive failure. That’s when he enters the scene the police force of the town to star in the daring rescue.

His car, decomposed in the middle of the boulevard, It caught the attention of those who were circulating at that time in Malaga. The city police did not hesitate to approach to lend a hand and since it was a girlfriend in distress They decided to take her as an emergency to the crucial appointment with her future husband. This time, the wedding carriage turned, to everyone’s surprise, into a patrol car.

Fortunately, the patrol did not present any fault and the mission was successfully achieved.

The police transmitted it and commented on recording themselves via cell phone like this: “Here we go, my partner Dani and I to take a girlfriend who has broken down her car, and she has asked us for help. In addition, there are no taxis in Malaga and he gets married at one o’clock”, said the agents, visibly happy to be able to help the bride to arrive on time for such a fundamental event.

