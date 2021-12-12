It seems that the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador or AMLO, He already liked attacking video games when he has nothing better to do, and incidentally, he continues to include them under the name of ‘Nintendo’.

That is what happened this weekend during a conference he gave from Tijuana, Baja California. And incidentally, he began to remember the program In family with Chabelo, that for a long time left the air in Televisa.

Nintendo in the sights of the president and praises Chabelo

This president began by saying ‘Look what difference, that our children got up to see Chabelo; Now, I mean it respectfully, those Nintendo games, pure violence. ‘.

Later, he added ‘We’re going to start analyzing that because they go unnoticed, like at night, but they are toxic, violent content’. It was afterwards that he lashed out at certain titles and from their description, they sound like they were the Battle royales.

Free Fire was used to kidnap young people in Mexico

Which Workroom commented was ‘I was learning about a game where they drop, they reach an island like 100 and the game consists of eliminating themselves until one remains. Look how long on that ‘.

It is as if referring to Fortnite or Free fire. Shortly after, the president highlighted ‘How good can it be for young people, for adolescents to be all the time watching those images, interacting, where the central thing is violence, individualism?’.

The Battle Royales also suffer several criticisms

Andrés Manuel López Obrador ended up saying ‘ah, but they also receive points or buy and sell. A vile commercialism. All that. So long live Chabelo ‘.

As can be seen first, this president continues to focus his attacks on Nintendo, but taking it as a synonym for video game console. It is as if he is not aware of the existence of PlayStation or Xbox, a reflection of how some people see this medium.

Regarding the titles Battle royal, perhaps their complaints are due to recent cases where one of them, Free fire, was used to deceive and kidnap a group of young people.

Or the other in which a couple of brothers fought for this same game, ending with the death of one of them. Ultimately this has nothing to do with the title itself, but more with who they play.

But this president prefers to attack a complete medium rather than reflect on these facts.

