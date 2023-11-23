Salvini: union provocations begin again. New strike on Monday





As soon as the strike that the “bimurti” CGIL – UIL had launched for last Friday ended, the grassroots unions tried again, naturally on Monday to get the bridgenot the one on the Strait, but one’s own cemented in the selfishness of privilege.

That it is a provocation is evident from the choice of the day, Monday, after the strong controversy over the fact that strikes always take place on Fridays or Mondays to build a bridge.

SalviniMinister of Transport and Infrastructure, responded thusly a short while ago to the question of whether he was ready to precept for Monday’s strike:

“I don’t accept a 24-hour block on public transport because it would be chaos. If they apply common sense I will not intervene, but if they think of stopping the whole of Italy for 24 hours I will not allow it and I will do everything the law allows me to do.”

The new strike was called by the unions Usb, Orsa, Sgb, Cub, Adl and Cobas. The 24-hour stop would guarantee the service exclusively during the periods protected by law: from the start of the daytime service at 8.29 am and from 5.00 pm to 7.59 pm. At the basis of the new blockade of vehicles there are the same motivations as previous mobilisations: wage increases, improvement of working conditions, stop to privatisations, higher levels of staff safety, in short, the whole well-known repertoire of classic trade union rhetoric.

And the letter from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has also been sent with the invitation to desist for the trade union organizations who have called the new 24-hour strike and if there is no positive response the precept will be triggered again, as the law predicts.

Instead, last Friday’s strike was, in his field, a jewel of hypocrisy: in fact it had been called months ago “against the government’s financial maneuver” which however had not yet been implemented!

But indeed, for some time “Something is changed”.

THE labor unions they are no longer faced with the usual friendly government with which to cultivate the scarcely democratic art of communicating vessels, see for example the case of Susanna Camusso, former general secretary and now deputy, but a fair government that wants to apply the law. In fact, for decades people have been subjected to the whims and excesses of unelected union leaders who want to dictate the law to everyone and everyone.

So for the first time in republican history, last time a minister precepted, convincing the dual to more lenient advice. The strike was shortened to just 4 hours and proved to be a flop.

So now the bushes trade unions – which like small parties spring up like mushrooms in times of democratic crisis and popular delegitimisation – they try again to take another day of holiday linked to the weekend but – like the previous time – they finally find a different and above all very determined attitude. And if Salvini, i.e. the State, defeated CGIL – UIL, even more so will he “defeat” yet another attempt to block Italy in a strategic sector, namely that of transport, among other things on the very day, Monday, in which those who work must move.

Subscribe to the newsletter

