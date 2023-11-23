Spike in pneumonia cases in China: “Hospitals overflowing with sick children”

In China, for several weeks, a strange epidemic of pneumonia which especially affected children. The health emergency presents itself at four years after the start of the Covid pandemicand was initially reported by ProMed, a publicly available surveillance system that monitors epidemics of human and animal diseases globally.

The notification highlights the presence of “undiagnosed pneumonia” in children, characterized by high fever and traces in the lungs, but without cough. Interestingly, ProMed, in 2019, had raised the first alarm about an unknown respiratory virus, later renamed Sars-CoV-2. The Asian media focus their attention mainly on Beijing and Liaoning as the metropolises most affected by this pneumonia epidemic. The health alarm has emerged in particular due to the growing number of cases crowding hospitalswhere many children are also hospitalized in common areas due to the lack of beds.

WHO has requested additional information on recent trends in the circulation of known pathogens, including influenza, Sars-Cov-2 (the Covid-19 virus), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the most frequent cause of pathology of the lower airways in infants, and mycoplasma pneumoniae, as well as on the degree of overcrowding of the health system. The preventive measures requested are vaccinations, distancing from sick people, staying at home in case of contagion, washing your hands regularly and wearing masks.

The World Health Organization also urged the Chinese population to “follow measures to reduce the risk of respiratory diseases“, considering the peak of cases reported among children in the north of the country. “The WHO has made an official request to China for detailed information on an increase in respiratory diseases and cases of pneumonia among children”, writes the Organization in a statement on social media.

Watch the video of overcrowded hospitals

⚠️UNDIAGNOSED PNEUMONIA OUTBREAK—An emerging large outbreak of pneumonia in China, with pediatric hospitals in Beijing, Liaoning overwhelmed with sick children, & many schools suspended. Beijing Children’s Hospital overflowing. 🧵on what we know how to do:pic.twitter.com/hmgsQO4NEZ — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 22, 2023

