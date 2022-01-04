MorbiusOne of the most anticipated films to start in 2022, it was delayed once again due to the increase in cases of the Omicron variant.

The original release date was agreed for the 28th, but due to the change we will have to wait until April 1, if everything goes well.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Morbius It is delayed due to covid as they originally planned to launch it in July 2020.

With this change, five delays are added in total, although everything seems to indicate that it will be the last we will see.

This adaptation, starring Jared Leto, will show us the origin of the character, although at the moment the complete plot is not known.

What they did reveal is that Michael keaton, who gave life to Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming, he will return to the role of the villain and possibly give us a connection to the Spider-Verse.

It will be interesting to find out how they will connect the events with No way home, since in one of the previews we can see references to the arachnid hero and even graffiti where they call him a murderer.

The most logical thing is that the story happens before the last Spider-Man movie, but it will be interesting to see how they bridge the gap.

Jared Leto goes for a new chance with Morbius

After the harsh criticism he received for his portrayal of Joker in Suicide Squad, the actor will have a new opportunity to enter superhero movies, this time, with a very different role.

So far, the previews they’ve shown look great and the character seems to work with Leto, but we’ll only be able to see that until we see the movie.

Do you think that Morbius Will it serve as a way to vindicate Jared or will something similar to what happened with Joker happen? Tell us in the comments and follow us on our social networks.