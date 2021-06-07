Sunday afternoon saw a small, brush fire in Benamaurel (northern Granada), which, fortunately, was officially declared as out just after 20.00h.

According to Infoca via their Twitter account, they had received a call out around 16.30h and a helicopter was immediately despatched, two back up, specialist teams (Brica), a fire truck and a group of fire personnel from the local fire service.

The fire-investigation unit belonging to Infoca, (BIIF) will be out estimating the affected area, as well as looking for clues on how it was started; ie, if there were accelerants or other signs of arson, rather than negligence.

(News: Benamaurel, Baza, Granada, Andalucia)