Certainly, the appearance of Walter and Jesse in episode 11 of “Better call Saul” has stolen the attention of fans. However, something that perhaps many have overlooked is that this very chapter reveals where he is. kim wexler after all the events of “Breaking bad” and even the movie “El camino”.

As revealed in 6×9, after Howard’s death, Kim can’t get over her guilt and decides to punish herself by giving up her title as a lawyer and ending her relationship with Jimmy. This fact gives rise to the ambitious Saul Goodman that Walter and Jesse meet later.

However, we are never shown or told where Kim Wexler is going after that painful breakup. But in chapter 11, a brief dialogue reveals where the former lawyer ended up.

“Better Call Saul” Season Finale Episode 9 wraps up almost all the loose ends to move us to “Breaking Bad” and give us an answer to the Kim Wexler mystery. Photo: Netflix

Kim Wexler and Francesca’s call

The answer is in the first minutes of the episode “Breaking bad”. When Gene calls Francesca through a phone booth, she brings him up to date on everything that has been going on since her escape from Albuquerque.

But just as the conversation is about to end, his old assistant confesses that Kim Wexler called her to check on her and then asked about him . This leaves Takavic restless and he decides to call his old partner in another booth.

Francesca talks to Gene after receiving compensation money. Photo: Netflix capture

So, on a new public phone, he dials the operator option for help, and what he says next is precisely what makes us discover that Jimmy knew exactly where to find his old flame possibly since the days of “Breaking bad.”

“Hello I need a phone from Florida, Titusville. Palm Coast Sprinklers ”, mentions Gene to be linked to said company. “Hi, I’m looking for…Kim Wexler, I think he works there,” he says when he makes the connection.

From this dialogue we know one thing very clearly: Kim is in Florida and has dedicated herself to working at a sprinkler company , a misting device that is mostly used to automatically water green areas. It is possible (not confirmed) that he ended up here when the events of “Breaking bad” happened.

The funny thing here is that they don’t give us more information about his whereabouts, because at that moment the camera zooms out and we only see Gene arguing on the phone. Some fans point out that her anger is because he could not communicate with her, but we do listen carefully with a high volume that there is a moment where you can tell he says “Kim, Kim” just before hanging up.

What happened to Saul after “Breaking Bad”?

After the fall of the Heisenberg empire, Saul Goodman flees to Nebraska and changes his name to Gene Takavic with the help of the vacuum cleaner man. There he leads the life of a Cinnabon manager, hiding in a monotonous life. We will see the resolution of this story in the last chapters of “Better call Saul”.

What does “Better Call Saul” mean?

“Better call Saul”, the official title of the series and the name of the episode of “Breaking bad” that introduces Saul Goodman, is also the catchphrase for the lawyer business of Bob Odenkirk’s character. In Spanish it means “Better call Saúl!”.