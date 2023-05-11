This Wednesday, May 10, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrardposted a video on his Instagram account where reacted humorously to the alleged instruction of the government of Mexico City to paint the fences that promote him as a presidential candidate.

“Good morning. They’re telling me that certain people go to great lengths to erase me from certain places. Even if it weighs them down, we’re still here, stronger and more active than ever and the” (cheese emoji).

The emoji used refers to the phrase “and the one that supports”, widely used by young people to refer to someone who must deal with some event.

In addition, in the recording you can see how Ebrard is asked if they have already deleted it, to which the chancellor answers “here toi” while “appearing” behind a white handkerchief.

This message comes after they began to publish images from different areas of the country’s capital on social networks with messages in support of Ebrard.

However, these messages were deleted by personnel from the capital’s government, despite the fact that, they say, they had been painted by people who support the chancellor and not on his own instructions.