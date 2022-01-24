It opened nine years, in the two factories of Brackley and Brixworth, theLewis Hamilton’s Mercedes adventure. It makes us smile to think about it today, looking at what the English pilot has achieved with the silver arrows, but that marriage was originally greeted with great skepticism on the part of the public. Not a few believed that the Stevenage native had preferred the money and freedom guaranteed by Mercedes over the chances of competing for the world title that McLaren seemed to offer him at the time. History, on the other hand, has proved # 44 right. On its social channels, the reigning world champion team among constructors has published a video that traces the day of 24 January 2013, the first that Hamilton spent in the two English factories of the team.

“I know you guys have had a tough couple of years, I’m here simply to work alongside each of you to try and see if we can turn some of those results into important ones “. These were the words spoken by Hamilton in front of Ross Brawn, then Mercedes team principal, Nico Rosberg and all of Brackley’s employees gathered in the show which in the following years would become the venue for the post-title celebrations. To add a further alienating effect to these images there is the long silence in terms of communications that Hamilton has been setting up for over a month now, after the controversial drivers’ title lost in the Abu Dhabi GP on 12 December last. The Englishman has not even dissolved the doubts about his presence on the track at the start of the next championship, in Bahrain, on March 20.