Home page politics

From: Thomas Wiegold

Press Split

Training of Ukrainian soldiers at the Bundeswehr base in Klietz in northern Saxony-Anhalt. © Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa

The Bundeswehr has trained almost 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers in Germany this year – from the army’s perspective, a success. But in these areas they are superior.

The West’s military support for Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia is not based solely on the supply of weapons and ammunition. More than 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers have undergone rapid training in Germany this year, a good 9,000 of them as part of an EU mission in which the Bundeswehr, together with allies, trains Ukrainians at German training areas and in the arms industry. In addition, there is an unknown number of Ukrainian soldiers who were trained by US soldiers at the US military training area Grafenwöhr in Bavaria.

The Bundeswehr is proud of the effort it puts in together with trainers from 15 other nations. For the calculated average of around 600 Ukrainians who go through their training program every day, there are around 1,000 soldiers who make this training possible. In addition to the actual trainers, there are also the staff at the training areas and, last but not least, translators, in military jargon: language mediators.

How to get the Table.Media newsletter This analysis lies IPPEN.MEDIA in the course of a cooperation with the Security.Table Professional Briefing before – she had published it first Security.Table on December 8, 2023. See also Tested: Toyota Corolla Hybrid as a station wagon Receive 30 days free access for further exclusive information from the Table.Media Professional Briefings – the crucial thing for those making decisions in business, science, politics, administration and NGOs.

To Germany for specialist training

In the end, there are 1.7 people per Ukrainian soldier who make the training possible, calculates Lieutenant General Andreas Marlow, commander of the Special Training Command of the “European Military Assistance Mission in Support of Ukraine (EUMAM UA). With an average of 1,500 Bundeswehr members deployed, both soldiers and civilians, this mission is, according to EUMAM, “currently the Bundeswehr’s largest mission in terms of numbers”.

One reason for this is that the Bundeswehr does not prioritize basic training for new recruits, as does Great Britain, for example. On the German training grounds and in barracks as well as in industry, the focus is on specialization: medics, but also snipers and pioneers should learn from German – and other European soldiers, for example from the Netherlands. The training of crews for the Patriot anti-aircraft system, battle tanks and artillery pieces that Germany and other nations supply to Ukraine also plays a significant role.

Flexible planning instead of long in advance

There is also so-called leadership training, training for brigade commanders and their staffs, but also for battalion commanders and company commanders. The Bundeswehr does not openly give any details, but from discussions it becomes clear: There are quite different approaches to the approach at the front between units that quickly adapt to changing situations on the battlefield and senior officers who are still receiving training based on the old Soviet model have gone through and insist on carrying out a given plan. This has consequences, including for the effective use of Western equipment such as the Leopard main battle tank.

However, it is Ukraine itself that decides who and how is trained, not the EU or the EU training apparatus led by Marlow. “We only train what the Ukrainians ask us,” says the general. And the planning also takes some getting used to for a Bundeswehr that is used to long preparation times: it is only clear who and how many Ukrainian soldiers will come to Germany for training a few weeks before the start of a training phase. The situation at the front is too changeable for the armed forces and the Ministry of Defense in Kiev to be able to plan long-term.

Training for real war conditions also forces the Germans to abandon their usual schedules. A few weeks must be enough to get the Ukrainians fit for “survival on the battlefield” or for their role in complex weapon systems such as the self-propelled howitzer 2000. Corresponding training for a Bundeswehr soldier is estimated to take six months – but also because German service and working hours according to the so-called Soldiers’ Working Hours Ordinance set limits to what can be achieved in a certain period of time.

The Bundeswehr is learning from the Ukrainians when it comes to drones

Adapting to training for wartime conditions also means a steep learning curve for the Bundeswehr. “It’s a give and take,” Commander Marlow admits. When it comes to the tactical use of small drones at the front or digital networking from the reconnaissance of a Russian position to an artillery strike: NATO soldiers can also benefit from the Ukrainians’ experiences in this war. “There are many, many levels on which we can learn something.”

Inspector General Carsten Breuer recently became aware of this. During a training visit, the top German soldier said, the Ukrainians asked him, somewhat stunned, where the drones were that were supposed to act as flying cameras to monitor and secure an advance. The Germans, Breuer had to admit, were unable to use an unmanned aerial system to clarify the enemy situation at the top of a forest – but had to carefully feel their way around the forest with their tanks.