Last month, a list was released with the titles nominated for the BAFTA Game Awards 2022, But now that this award ceremony has come to an end, it’s time to meet the list of winners. Generally speaking, games first-party from Sony They dominated these awards and here we tell you who were the winners for each of their categories.

GAME OF THE YEAR

-Deathloop

-Forza Horizon 5

-Encryption

-It Takes Two

-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

-Return (Winner)

BEST BRITISH GAME

-Dawn: A Wildlife Adventure

-Death’s Door

-Fights in Tight Spaces

-Forza Horizon 5 (Winner)

-Overboard!

-Saber

BEST ANIMATION

-Call of Duty: Vanguard

-It Takes Two

-Kena: Bridge of Spirits

-Life is Strange: True Colors

-Psychonauts 2

-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Winner)

BEST ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

-The Artful Escape (Winner)

-It Takes Two

-Psychonauts 2

-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

-Resident Evil Village

-return

BEST AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

-The Artful Escape

-Call of Duty: Vanguard

-Deathloop

-Halo Infinity

-Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

-Return (Winner)

BEST DEBUT

-The Artful Escape

-Eastward

-The Forgotten City

-Genesis Noir

-Maquette

-Toem (Winner)

BEST GAME IN EVOLUTION

-Among Us

-Animal Crossing: New Horizons

-Apex Legends

-Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

-Fortnite

-No Man’s Sky (Winner)

BEST FAMILY GAME

-Dawn: A Wildlife Adventure

-Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Winner)

-Forza Horizon 5

-Mario Party Superstars

-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

-Unpacking

BEST GAME THAT GOES BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

-Dawn: A Wildlife Adventure

-Before Your Eyes (Winner)

-Chicory: A Colorful Tale

-Game Builder Garage

-It Takes Two

-Psychonauts 2

BEST GAME DESIGN

-Deathloop

-Forza Horizon 5

-Inscription (Winner)

-It Takes Two

-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

-return

BEST MULTIPLAYER GAME

-Back 4 Blood

-Call of Duty: Vanguard

-Forza Horizon 5

-Halo Infinity

-Hell Let Loose

-It Takes Two (Winner)

BEST MUSIC

-Deathloop

-Far Cry 6

-Halo Infinity

-Psychonauts 2

-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

-Return (Winner)

BEST NARRATIVE

-It Takes Two

-Life is Strange: True Colors

-Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

-Psychonauts 2

-return

-Unpacking (Winner)

BEST ORIGINAL PROPERTY

-Deathloop

-Death’s Door

-Encryption

-It Takes Two (Winner)

-return

-Unpacking

BEST TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

-Forza Horizon 5

-Hitman 3

-Psychonauts 2

-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Winner)

-Resident Evil Village

-return

COMMUNITY GAME OF THE YEAR

-Chicory: A Colorful Tale

-Deathloop

-The Forgotten City

-It Takes Two

-Metroid Dread

-Unpacking (Winner)

As you can see, Sony, and Returnal in particular, they dominated this list with a wide variety of awards to their name. Considering how busy 2022 has been, next year’s edition will certainly be very close.

Publisher’s note: Returnal was my game of the year for 2021, so I appreciate that it’s getting all this recognition. Of course, the other games in each category are also very worthwhile, so if you don’t know what to play, I recommend checking out some of them.

Via: BAFTA Game Awards